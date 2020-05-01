Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking internet access

3208 Forest Park B Available 08/01/20 Brand New in TCU - https://tcuoffcampusliving.com/

10 bedrooms total: 5 on each side of the duplex

3 story complex

Private bedrooms AND bathrooms

Main floor will have its own half bath and sliding glass doors leading to balcony with outdoor television (provided)

Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code

Mirrors in the bathrooms will be back-lit

Washer and dryer on the first AND third floors

Study room with built-in benches and plenty of outlets on the first floorperfect for group projects and when the library gets too crowded!

1 parking space per bedroom so a total of 10 parking spaces.

Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot

The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters

Ring Video Doorbell

Rent will include monthly housekeeping, lawn care, and INTERNET!

Will be move-in ready in August 2020



Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 3 story duplex features 5 private bedrooms, 5 private bathrooms, bath, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, ring video doorbell, wall mounted TV, and parking for each bedroom. Ready August 1, 2020. Rent is $5000.00 per unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5173922)