All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3208 Forest Park B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3208 Forest Park B
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:26 AM

3208 Forest Park B

3208 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3208 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3208 Forest Park B Available 08/01/20 Brand New in TCU - https://tcuoffcampusliving.com/
10 bedrooms total: 5 on each side of the duplex
3 story complex
Private bedrooms AND bathrooms
Main floor will have its own half bath and sliding glass doors leading to balcony with outdoor television (provided)
Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code
Mirrors in the bathrooms will be back-lit
Washer and dryer on the first AND third floors
Study room with built-in benches and plenty of outlets on the first floorperfect for group projects and when the library gets too crowded!
1 parking space per bedroom so a total of 10 parking spaces.
Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot
The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters
Ring Video Doorbell
Rent will include monthly housekeeping, lawn care, and INTERNET!
Will be move-in ready in August 2020

Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 3 story duplex features 5 private bedrooms, 5 private bathrooms, bath, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, ring video doorbell, wall mounted TV, and parking for each bedroom. Ready August 1, 2020. Rent is $5000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 or 817-903-4098 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Forest Park B have any available units?
3208 Forest Park B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Forest Park B have?
Some of 3208 Forest Park B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Forest Park B currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Forest Park B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Forest Park B pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Forest Park B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3208 Forest Park B offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Forest Park B offers parking.
Does 3208 Forest Park B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 Forest Park B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Forest Park B have a pool?
No, 3208 Forest Park B does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Forest Park B have accessible units?
No, 3208 Forest Park B does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Forest Park B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Forest Park B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University