Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1

3205 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3205 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just 2 blocks from TCU and just minutes away from Magnolia, W. 7th, Downtown, Waterside, and the Trinity Trails. This energy efficient townhouse built in 2017 has 3 large bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, a great private backyard space & patio, along with a re-entry two car garage.

These townhouses is a perfect fit for small families, professionals, or TCU students.

Included in this townhouse:
Cooktop, Oven, Refrigerator, window treatment, washer and dryer, and a fully monitored security system.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Forest Park Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.

