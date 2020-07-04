All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

3204 Mclean Street

3204 Mc Lean Street · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Mc Lean Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice location, close to downtown fort worth, perfect for single family or 2 college roommates. Unit D is available, move in ready (no pets allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Mclean Street have any available units?
3204 Mclean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3204 Mclean Street currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Mclean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Mclean Street pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Mclean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3204 Mclean Street offer parking?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Mclean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Mclean Street have a pool?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Mclean Street have accessible units?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Mclean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Mclean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Mclean Street does not have units with air conditioning.

