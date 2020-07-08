All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:55 PM

3201 Wren Avenue

3201 Wren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Wren Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We've updated the AC system and water heater to insure you're comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your two spacious living rooms and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Wren Avenue have any available units?
3201 Wren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Wren Avenue have?
Some of 3201 Wren Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Wren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Wren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Wren Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Wren Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3201 Wren Avenue offer parking?
No, 3201 Wren Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Wren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Wren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Wren Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Wren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Wren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Wren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Wren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Wren Avenue has units with dishwashers.

