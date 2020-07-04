All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3201 Dalhart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3201 Dalhart Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:10 AM

3201 Dalhart Drive

3201 Dalhart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3201 Dalhart Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Dalhart Drive have any available units?
3201 Dalhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Dalhart Drive have?
Some of 3201 Dalhart Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Dalhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Dalhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Dalhart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Dalhart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3201 Dalhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Dalhart Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 Dalhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Dalhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Dalhart Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Dalhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Dalhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Dalhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Dalhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Dalhart Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University