3201 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Beautiful home walking distance from TCU. This classic corner home has traditional hardwoods throughout. Over sized living room with decorative tile fireplace. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hugh backyard ideal for entertaining.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5799179)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3201 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3201 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.