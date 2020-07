Amenities

on-site laundry parking carpet oven

Beautiful duplex in the heart of Fort Worth close to schools and dining. This conveniently located duplex has a lot to offer to include: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area with carpet. Step out of the living room into the flowing kitchen where cabinet space will not be an issue, right off of the kitchen is a full-size laundry room. This property is for you! Sorry, no pets permitted.