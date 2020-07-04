All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3200 South Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3200 South Cherry Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

3200 South Cherry Lane

3200 South Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now so APPLY today~

This BEAUTIFUL 3bedroom, 2 bath duplex comes with rich dark wood plank flooring. When you enter, it welcomes you to a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space that leads you into the totally modern and upgraded kitchen. It is located right off Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30. 12 Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth.
This one won't last long so you don't want to miss out on it.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

3200 Cherry Lane
Fort Worth TX 76116

1090 SQ FT(+/-)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage with remote
Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
-Refrigerator with built in ice maker
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
Granite Counter Tops
Wood-like Plank Flooring and carpet
Modern Light Fixtures
Master suite
Master Closet
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection.
Private Wood Fenced Backyard
Energy Efficient
No Pet

*Renters Insurance Required*

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 South Cherry Lane have any available units?
3200 South Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 South Cherry Lane have?
Some of 3200 South Cherry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 South Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3200 South Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 South Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 South Cherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3200 South Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3200 South Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 3200 South Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 South Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 South Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 3200 South Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3200 South Cherry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3200 South Cherry Lane has accessible units.
Does 3200 South Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 South Cherry Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University