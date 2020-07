Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming brick home located in the heart of TCU! This three bedroom one bath is filled with character, offers original hardwood floors, appliances in kitchen, pet friendly backyard, covered back porch, and conveniently located to everything you would need! Basic lawn service included on a bi-monthly basis! Don't miss out on the opportunity for a stress free move!