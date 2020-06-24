All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:26 AM

3200 Forest Park Blvd A

3200 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3200 Forest Park Blvd A Available 08/01/20 Brand New in TCU - https://tcuoffcampusliving.com/
10 bedrooms total: 5 on each side of the duplex
3 story complex
Private bedrooms AND bathrooms
Main floor will have its own half bath and sliding glass doors leading to balcony with outdoor television (provided)
Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code
Mirrors in the bathrooms will be back-lit
Washer and dryer on the first AND third floors
Study room with built-in benches and plenty of outlets on the first floorperfect for group projects and when the library gets too crowded!
1 parking space per bedroom so a total of 10 parking spaces.
Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot
The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters
Ring Video Doorbell
Rent will include monthly housekeeping, lawn care, and INTERNET!
Will be move-in ready in June 2020

Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 3 story duplex features 5 private bedrooms, 5 private bathrooms, bath, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, ring video doorbell, wall mounted TV, and parking for each bedroom. Ready June 1, 2020. Rent is $5000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 or 817-309-4098 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have any available units?
3200 Forest Park Blvd A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have?
Some of 3200 Forest Park Blvd A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Forest Park Blvd A currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Forest Park Blvd A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Forest Park Blvd A pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A offers parking.
Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have a pool?
No, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have accessible units?
No, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Forest Park Blvd A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Forest Park Blvd A does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
