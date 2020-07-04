320 Chalkstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Trails Of Fossil Creek
Amenities
granite counters
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in north Fort Worth. This home features an open living concept with granite counter tops and a deep kitchen sink. Bedrooms are spacious with neutral paint color. Fenced backyard and landscaped front yard. Located near community park and pool. Easy access to State Hwy 287 and I-35. Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Chalkstone Drive have any available units?
320 Chalkstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Chalkstone Drive have?
Some of 320 Chalkstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Chalkstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Chalkstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.