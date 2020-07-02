All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Allenwood Drive

320 Allenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Allenwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Allenwood Drive have any available units?
320 Allenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Allenwood Drive have?
Some of 320 Allenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Allenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Allenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Allenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Allenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 320 Allenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Allenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Allenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Allenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Allenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Allenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Allenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Allenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Allenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Allenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

