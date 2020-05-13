All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3155 Karen Street
Last updated November 12 2019

3155 Karen Street

3155 Karen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Karen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Ceramic Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen to entertain guests with dining area. Granite counter tops, back splash and beautiful cabinets. All Black Appliances. Separate Utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Privacy fenced back yard. Ease of access to Fort Worth Downtown, Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth Zoo and Joint Reserve Military Base. Close to Great Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping. Tenant(s) to verify all information independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Karen Street have any available units?
3155 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Karen Street have?
Some of 3155 Karen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Karen Street pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Karen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3155 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 3155 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 3155 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Karen Street have accessible units?
No, 3155 Karen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Karen Street has units with dishwashers.

