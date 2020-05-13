3155 Karen Street

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Ceramic Tile Flooring, Open Kitchen to entertain guests with dining area. Granite counter tops, back splash and beautiful cabinets. All Black Appliances. Separate Utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Privacy fenced back yard. Ease of access to Fort Worth Downtown, Ridgmar Mall, Fort Worth Zoo and Joint Reserve Military Base. Close to Great Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping. Tenant(s) to verify all information independently.