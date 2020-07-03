All apartments in Fort Worth
3150 Waits Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:45 PM

3150 Waits Avenue

3150 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3150 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Texas Christian University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Just listed small single home near TCU campus. Back house is a 1-1-1 plus bonus room. Perfect for students or someone looking for a small home near shopping, entertainment and campus location. One living, two rooms could be bedrooms, one bath. Electric range, refrigerator, stack washer and dryer. Decorative WBFP in living area with charming vintage look. Shares lot with front house connected by a two car carport. Stacked washer and dryer located in kitchen. Window units and wall heat. All measurements are approximate. Re-verify school assignments. Landscape care provided. Owner has final decision on all applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 Waits Avenue have any available units?
3150 Waits Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 Waits Avenue have?
Some of 3150 Waits Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 Waits Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3150 Waits Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 Waits Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3150 Waits Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3150 Waits Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3150 Waits Avenue offers parking.
Does 3150 Waits Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3150 Waits Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 Waits Avenue have a pool?
No, 3150 Waits Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3150 Waits Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3150 Waits Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 Waits Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 Waits Avenue has units with dishwashers.

