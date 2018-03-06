3148 Evangeline Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 2 bath house in Fort Worth area. The house features granite counter tops, built-in Microwave and much more!

Plank flooring throughout the house. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instruction. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.