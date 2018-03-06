All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020

3148 Evangeline Road

3148 Evangeline Road · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Evangeline Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hanna Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath house in Fort Worth area. The house features granite counter tops, built-in Microwave and much more!
Plank flooring throughout the house. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instruction. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Evangeline Road have any available units?
3148 Evangeline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Evangeline Road have?
Some of 3148 Evangeline Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Evangeline Road currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Evangeline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Evangeline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Evangeline Road is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Evangeline Road offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Evangeline Road offers parking.
Does 3148 Evangeline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Evangeline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Evangeline Road have a pool?
No, 3148 Evangeline Road does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Evangeline Road have accessible units?
No, 3148 Evangeline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Evangeline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 Evangeline Road has units with dishwashers.

