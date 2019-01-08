3144 Cockrell Avenue

Amenities
TCU area rental available for the 2020-21 school year. 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex SmartPhone controlled digital keyless door locks SmartPhone controlled Nest programmable thermostats SmartPhone controlled alarm system Energy efficient Granite counter tops Living room, dining room, utility room Walking distance to TCU campus 3 reserved parking places All appliances included Hardwoods, tile and carpet flooring Great storage walk-in closets Security lighting outside Sprinkler system, yard maintenance provided Central air-heat, ceiling fans Private bathroom for each bedroom.