3144 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:58 AM

3144 Cockrell Avenue

3144 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
key fob access
TCU area rental available for the 2020-21 school year. 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex SmartPhone controlled digital keyless door locks SmartPhone controlled Nest programmable thermostats SmartPhone controlled alarm system Energy efficient Granite counter tops Living room, dining room, utility room Walking distance to TCU campus 3 reserved parking places All appliances included Hardwoods, tile and carpet flooring Great storage walk-in closets Security lighting outside Sprinkler system, yard maintenance provided Central air-heat, ceiling fans Private bathroom for each bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3144 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3144 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 Cockrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3144 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3144 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

