3144 Cockrell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking key fob access

TCU area rental available for the 2020-21 school year. 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex SmartPhone controlled digital keyless door locks SmartPhone controlled Nest programmable thermostats SmartPhone controlled alarm system Energy efficient Granite counter tops Living room, dining room, utility room Walking distance to TCU campus 3 reserved parking places All appliances included Hardwoods, tile and carpet flooring Great storage walk-in closets Security lighting outside Sprinkler system, yard maintenance provided Central air-heat, ceiling fans Private bathroom for each bedroom.