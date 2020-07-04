All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3143 Lubbock Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 9:45 AM

3143 Lubbock Avenue

3143 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available: June 1, 2020

Fabulous townhome -- ONE block south of TCU campus --

All bedrooms include large closets, separate bathroom, bedroom furniture, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided, including 2 dishwashers. And, living room and dining room furniture also included!

Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, ring doorbell, and yard maintenance provided.

Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
3143 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 3143 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 3143 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3143 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Lubbock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

