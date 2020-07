3143 Lubbock Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available: June 1, 2020



Fabulous townhome -- ONE block south of TCU campus --



All bedrooms include large closets, separate bathroom, bedroom furniture, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided, including 2 dishwashers. And, living room and dining room furniture also included!



Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, ring doorbell, and yard maintenance provided.



Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.