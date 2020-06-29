Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3141 Tex Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3141 Tex Boulevard
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3141 Tex Boulevard
3141 Tex Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3141 Tex Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house with huge back yard and located within walking distance to the elementary and middle schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, and downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard have any available units?
3141 Tex Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3141 Tex Boulevard have?
Some of 3141 Tex Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3141 Tex Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Tex Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Tex Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Tex Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Tex Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Tex Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3141 Tex Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3141 Tex Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Tex Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Tex Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University