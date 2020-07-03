All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3140 Hollow Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3140 Hollow Valley Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:59 PM

3140 Hollow Valley Drive

3140 Hollow Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3140 Hollow Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home in Keller ISD! Bottom floor features open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs, and covered patio in large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have any available units?
3140 Hollow Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have?
Some of 3140 Hollow Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Hollow Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Hollow Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Hollow Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University