Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:59 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3140 Hollow Valley Drive
3140 Hollow Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Location
3140 Hollow Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home in Keller ISD! Bottom floor features open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs, and covered patio in large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have any available units?
3140 Hollow Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have?
Some of 3140 Hollow Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3140 Hollow Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Hollow Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Hollow Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Hollow Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Hollow Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
