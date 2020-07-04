All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:54 PM

3137 Greene Ave

3137 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2021

DESCRIPTION: Fabulous mediterranean single family house 1 block from campus. Master downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and game room, with acacia walnut hand scraped wood floors. All baths provide separate vanities, jacuzzi tubs. Large walk in closets in every room. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dual dishwashers. Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk0in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Greene Ave have any available units?
3137 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 Greene Ave have?
Some of 3137 Greene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Greene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3137 Greene Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3137 Greene Ave offers parking.
Does 3137 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 Greene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 3137 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 3137 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 Greene Ave has units with dishwashers.

