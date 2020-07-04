3137 Greene Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2021



DESCRIPTION: Fabulous mediterranean single family house 1 block from campus. Master downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and game room, with acacia walnut hand scraped wood floors. All baths provide separate vanities, jacuzzi tubs. Large walk in closets in every room. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dual dishwashers. Lawn care provided.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk0in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system.