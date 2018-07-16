Rent Calculator
3136 Greene Avenue
3136 Greene Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3136 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house located near TCU. Home has been updated with fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 Greene Avenue have any available units?
3136 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3136 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 3136 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3136 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3136 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 3136 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 3136 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3136 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
