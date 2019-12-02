Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3136 Forest Park Boulevard
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3136 Forest Park Boulevard
3136 Forest Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3136 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walking distance rental property to TCU's campus. Also near Hospital District for any UNTHS majors that want to be close to work. Appliances and lawn care are provided by the landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have any available units?
3136 Forest Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3136 Forest Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3136 Forest Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Forest Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Forest Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Forest Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Forest Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
