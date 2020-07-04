All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:15 AM

3132 Waits Ave

3132 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020

DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Cute, remodeled single-family home, with original hardwood floors and lovely front porch. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer backsplash. Large closets in each bedroom. Large laundry room with wine rack. Beautiful bathrooms. Fence back yard. Yard maintenance included. 2 car garage and 3 care driveway.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Waits Ave have any available units?
3132 Waits Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Waits Ave have?
Some of 3132 Waits Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Waits Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Waits Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Waits Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Waits Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3132 Waits Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Waits Ave offers parking.
Does 3132 Waits Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 Waits Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Waits Ave have a pool?
No, 3132 Waits Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Waits Ave have accessible units?
No, 3132 Waits Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Waits Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Waits Ave has units with dishwashers.

