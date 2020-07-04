3132 Waits Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020



DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Cute, remodeled single-family home, with original hardwood floors and lovely front porch. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer backsplash. Large closets in each bedroom. Large laundry room with wine rack. Beautiful bathrooms. Fence back yard. Yard maintenance included. 2 car garage and 3 care driveway.



FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system



