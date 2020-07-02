All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

3132 Clovermeadow Dr

3132 Clovermeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Clovermeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have any available units?
3132 Clovermeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have?
Some of 3132 Clovermeadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Clovermeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Clovermeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Clovermeadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Clovermeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Clovermeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

