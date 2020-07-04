All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:15 PM

3129 Lubbock Ave

3129 Lubbock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Lubbock Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

1 block from TCU! Quaint duplex. Kitchen features breakfast bar, that opens to living room and dining room, stainless steel appliances and full size refrigerator with ice maker. Common areas have tile, with bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and LARGE walk-in closets. All baths have separate vanities. Fenced back yard. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
3129 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 3129 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3129 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 3129 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 3129 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 3129 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

