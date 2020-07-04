3129 Lubbock Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020



1 block from TCU! Quaint duplex. Kitchen features breakfast bar, that opens to living room and dining room, stainless steel appliances and full size refrigerator with ice maker. Common areas have tile, with bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and LARGE walk-in closets. All baths have separate vanities. Fenced back yard. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.



FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system



