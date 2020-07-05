3129 Loraine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very spacious open concept single floor duplex. Conveniently located on the North side of Fort Worth. Very clean and updated. Master bedroom has private entrance. Backyard is completely fenced in with 6 ft wood fence. Parking on driveway and located in good neighborhood.