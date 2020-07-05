3129 Northwest Loraine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106 Far Greater Northside
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very spacious open concept single floor duplex. Conveniently located on the North side of Fort Worth. Very clean and updated. Master bedroom has private entrance. Backyard is completely fenced in with 6 ft wood fence. Parking on driveway and located in good neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3129 Loraine Street have any available units?
3129 Loraine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
