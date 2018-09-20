3128 Waits Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020



Fabulous single family house 1 block from campus. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and game room, with natural maple wood floors. Large walk-in closets. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Lawn care provided.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system. 2 Car Garage and 4 Car Driveway



