3128 Waits Avenue
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:09 AM

3128 Waits Avenue

3128 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

Fabulous single family house 1 block from campus. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and game room, with natural maple wood floors. Large walk-in closets. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system. 2 Car Garage and 4 Car Driveway

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Waits Avenue have any available units?
3128 Waits Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Waits Avenue have?
Some of 3128 Waits Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Waits Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Waits Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Waits Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Waits Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3128 Waits Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Waits Avenue offers parking.
Does 3128 Waits Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Waits Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Waits Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Waits Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Waits Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Waits Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Waits Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Waits Avenue has units with dishwashers.

