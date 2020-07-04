3127 Waits Avenue - 101

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021



DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Spacious duplex. Downstairs features open living area, eat-in kitchen, stained concrete floors, and half bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, each with en-suite baths, dual walk-in closets, and acacia-walnut wood floors. Fence back yard. Yard maintenance included. 1 car garage, 1 driveway parking spot



FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system



See more properties @ weimerproperties.com