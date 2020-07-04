All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

3127 Waits Avenue - 101

3127 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021

DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Spacious duplex. Downstairs features open living area, eat-in kitchen, stained concrete floors, and half bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, each with en-suite baths, dual walk-in closets, and acacia-walnut wood floors. Fence back yard. Yard maintenance included. 1 car garage, 1 driveway parking spot

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have any available units?
3127 Waits Avenue - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have?
Some of 3127 Waits Avenue - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Waits Avenue - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 offers parking.
Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have a pool?
No, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have accessible units?
No, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Waits Avenue - 101 has units with dishwashers.

