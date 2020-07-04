All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3127 Lubbock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3127 Lubbock Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:23 AM

3127 Lubbock Ave

3127 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3127 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020

Regular rent is $2625. Special $2200 per month price valid for 1 year!

DESCRIPTION: Two blocks from TCU! Quaint duplex. Kitchen features breakfast bar, that opens to living room and dining room, stainless steel appliances and full size refrigerator with ice maker. Common areas have tile, with bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and LARGE walk-in closets. All baths have separate vanities. Fenced back yard. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
3127 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 3127 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3127 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 3127 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 3127 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 3127 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University