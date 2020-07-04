All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:54 PM

3125 Waits Avenue - 103

3125 Waits Avenue
Location

3125 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2021

DESCRIPTION: Fabulous upstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature wood floors. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating and air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system, 3 covered parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have any available units?
3125 Waits Avenue - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have?
Some of 3125 Waits Avenue - 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Waits Avenue - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 offers parking.
Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have a pool?
No, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have accessible units?
No, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Waits Avenue - 103 has units with dishwashers.

