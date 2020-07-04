3125 Waits Avenue - 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2021



DESCRIPTION: Fabulous upstairs duplex walking distance to TCU. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature wood floors. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Lawn care provided.

FEATURES: central heating and air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, walk in closets, balcony, security system, 3 covered parking spots.