3125 Lubbock Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:40 PM

3125 Lubbock Ave

3125 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

DESCRIPTION: Two blocks from TCU! Charming, vintage 1927 home, with original hardwood floors, fireplace. Living room and dining room open to kitchen, with pass-through to 2nd living area. Lots of natural light throughout. Grandfathered at 4 tenants if you choose to share a room.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, porch, 2 covered parking spots, 1 uncovered parking spot, security system, sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
3125 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 3125 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3125 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 3125 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 3125 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 3125 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

