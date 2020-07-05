3125 Lubbock Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020



DESCRIPTION: Two blocks from TCU! Charming, vintage 1927 home, with original hardwood floors, fireplace. Living room and dining room open to kitchen, with pass-through to 2nd living area. Lots of natural light throughout. Grandfathered at 4 tenants if you choose to share a room.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, porch, 2 covered parking spots, 1 uncovered parking spot, security system, sprinkler system