3125 Greene Ave

Amenities
AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2021
DESCRIPTION: Fabulous single family house 2 blocks from campus. Master downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and game room, with acacia walnut hand scraped wood floors. All bath have separate vanities, jacuzzi tubs. Large walk-in closets in every room. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dual dishwashers.
Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk-in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system.