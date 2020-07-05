All apartments in Fort Worth
3124 Ridglea Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3124 Ridglea Ave.

3124 Ridglea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3124 Ridglea Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Live the HGTV dream! Live in this recently updated contemporary home in the heart of Ridglea North. Welcome your guests from the circular drive. Enter a great room that will take your breath away. If you are looking for an open plan soaring ceilings, natural light, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and huge island inviting you to a gourmet kitchen, then this is it! Split bedrooms with large master suite and huge his and her closets. Beautiful tile details throughout. Two stairways lead to private upstairs and downstairs bedrooms. Large utility room, breakfast room could be office. Owner has final approval of all applications and pets. Please re-verify school assignments. Sq. footage is approximate.

(RLNE4430018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have any available units?
3124 Ridglea Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have?
Some of 3124 Ridglea Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Ridglea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Ridglea Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Ridglea Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Ridglea Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. offer parking?
No, 3124 Ridglea Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Ridglea Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have a pool?
No, 3124 Ridglea Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3124 Ridglea Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Ridglea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Ridglea Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

