3124 Ridglea Ave.

- Live the HGTV dream! Live in this recently updated contemporary home in the heart of Ridglea North. Welcome your guests from the circular drive. Enter a great room that will take your breath away. If you are looking for an open plan soaring ceilings, natural light, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and huge island inviting you to a gourmet kitchen, then this is it! Split bedrooms with large master suite and huge his and her closets. Beautiful tile details throughout. Two stairways lead to private upstairs and downstairs bedrooms. Large utility room, breakfast room could be office. Owner has final approval of all applications and pets. Please re-verify school assignments. Sq. footage is approximate.



(RLNE4430018)