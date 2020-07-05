All apartments in Fort Worth
3123 Waits Avenue - 101
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:09 AM

3123 Waits Avenue - 101

3123 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

One block from TCU! Great ground-floor unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and wine rack. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, washer & dryer, walk-in closets, porch, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

