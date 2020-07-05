3123 Waits Avenue - 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020



One block from TCU! Great ground-floor unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and wine rack. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots



FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, dishwasher, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, washer & dryer, walk-in closets, porch, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system



