Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3121 Sondra Dr E206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3121 Sondra Dr E206
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3121 Sondra Dr E206
3121 Sondra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3121 Sondra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
3121 Sondra Dr - Property Id: 268301
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268301
Property Id 268301
(RLNE5731594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have any available units?
3121 Sondra Dr E206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have?
Some of 3121 Sondra Dr E206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3121 Sondra Dr E206 currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Sondra Dr E206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Sondra Dr E206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 offer parking?
No, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have a pool?
No, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have accessible units?
No, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Sondra Dr E206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Sondra Dr E206 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University