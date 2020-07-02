All apartments in Fort Worth
3117 Woodlark Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:03 PM

3117 Woodlark Drive

3117 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Woodlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
3117 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3117 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Woodlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Woodlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Woodlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

