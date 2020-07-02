All apartments in Fort Worth
3117 Wayside A
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:39 PM

3117 Wayside A

3117 Wayside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
3117 Wayside A Available 05/01/20 BRAND NEW in TCU - https://tcuoffcampusliving.com/
10 bedrooms total: 5 on each side of the duplex
3 story complex
Private bedrooms AND bathrooms
Main floor will have its own half bath and sliding glass doors leading to balcony with outdoor television (provided)
Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code
Mirrors in the bathrooms will be back-lit
Washer and dryer on the first AND third floors
Study room with built-in benches and plenty of outlets on the first floorperfect for group projects and when the library gets too crowded!
1 parking space per bedroom so a total of 10 parking spaces.
Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot
The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters

Will be move-in ready in June 2020

Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 3 story duplex features 5 private bedrooms, 5 private bathrooms, bath, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, wall mounted TV, and parking for each bedroom. Ready June 1, 2020. Rent is $4000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com

(RLNE5136462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Wayside A have any available units?
3117 Wayside A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3117 Wayside A currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Wayside A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Wayside A pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Wayside A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3117 Wayside A offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Wayside A offers parking.
Does 3117 Wayside A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Wayside A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Wayside A have a pool?
No, 3117 Wayside A does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Wayside A have accessible units?
No, 3117 Wayside A does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Wayside A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Wayside A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Wayside A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Wayside A does not have units with air conditioning.

