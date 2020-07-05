All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3116 Waits Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3116 Waits Avenue
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:09 AM

3116 Waits Avenue

3116 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3116 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

Fabulous downstairs duplex 1 block from TCU.
Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, security system, 2 covered parking spots, 1 uncovered parking spot.
See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Waits Avenue have any available units?
3116 Waits Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Waits Avenue have?
Some of 3116 Waits Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Waits Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Waits Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Waits Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Waits Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3116 Waits Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Waits Avenue offers parking.
Does 3116 Waits Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 Waits Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Waits Avenue have a pool?
No, 3116 Waits Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Waits Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3116 Waits Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Waits Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Waits Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University