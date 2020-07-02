All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3116 Highlawn Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3116 Highlawn Terrace
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3116 Highlawn Terrace

3116 High Lawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3116 High Lawn Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have any available units?
3116 Highlawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have?
Some of 3116 Highlawn Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Highlawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Highlawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Highlawn Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Highlawn Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace offer parking?
No, 3116 Highlawn Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Highlawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 3116 Highlawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3116 Highlawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Highlawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Highlawn Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University