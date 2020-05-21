All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3111 N. Houston St

3111 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 North Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
Posh High Rise!
24 Hour Concierge
Amazing Gym
Skyline Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 N. Houston St have any available units?
3111 N. Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3111 N. Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
3111 N. Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 N. Houston St pet-friendly?
No, 3111 N. Houston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3111 N. Houston St offer parking?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not offer parking.
Does 3111 N. Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 N. Houston St have a pool?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not have a pool.
Does 3111 N. Houston St have accessible units?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 N. Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 N. Houston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 N. Houston St does not have units with air conditioning.

