Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:15 PM

3108 Steamboat Drive

3108 Steamboat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Steamboat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have any available units?
3108 Steamboat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3108 Steamboat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Steamboat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Steamboat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Steamboat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive offer parking?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Steamboat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Steamboat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

