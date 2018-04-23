3108 Middleview Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Westland Texas
Like New Home in Tiffany Gardens. large family room opens to spacious kitchen and dining area. Nice size master bedroom with large shower in master bath. Nice size guest bedrooms. Huge grassy private backyard perfect for kids play. Easy access to major high ways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have any available units?
3108 Middleview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3108 Middleview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Middleview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.