3108 Middleview Road
3108 Middleview Road

3108 Middleview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Middleview Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

new construction
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Like New Home in Tiffany Gardens. large family room opens to spacious kitchen and dining area. Nice size master bedroom with large shower in master bath. Nice size guest bedrooms. Huge grassy private backyard perfect for kids play. Easy access to major high ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Middleview Road have any available units?
3108 Middleview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3108 Middleview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Middleview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Middleview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Middleview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3108 Middleview Road offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Middleview Road offers parking.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Middleview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have a pool?
No, 3108 Middleview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have accessible units?
No, 3108 Middleview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Middleview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Middleview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Middleview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

