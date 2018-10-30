All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3108 Francis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3108 Francis Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

3108 Francis Drive

3108 Francis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3108 Francis Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Francis Drive have any available units?
3108 Francis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3108 Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Francis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Francis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Francis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3108 Francis Drive offer parking?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Francis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University