3108 Francis Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM
3108 Francis Drive
3108 Francis Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3108 Francis Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3108 Francis Drive have any available units?
3108 Francis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3108 Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Francis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Francis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Francis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3108 Francis Drive offer parking?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Francis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Francis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Francis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
