3104 Purington Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:24 PM
1 of 10
3104 Purington Avenue
3104 Purington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3104 Purington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming house for rent!!!!2 Bed 1 Bath!!!! Easy Application!!!!!!! Will work with Bad Credit!!!!!!!
Pets ok!!!!!! Washer and dryer included!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 Purington Avenue have any available units?
3104 Purington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3104 Purington Avenue have?
Some of 3104 Purington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3104 Purington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Purington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Purington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Purington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Purington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Purington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3104 Purington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Purington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Purington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3104 Purington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Purington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3104 Purington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Purington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Purington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
