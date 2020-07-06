309 Iron Ore Trail

Excellent floor plan, All stainless appliances, fire place and so much more for this beautiful house, and Great Neighborhood with lots of amenities, such as pool, kiddie pool, playground and walking and jogging trails..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
