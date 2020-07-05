All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

308 Chalkstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular updated 4 bedroom home is move-in ready! Wood floors, just installed carpet, fresh paint + satin nickel fixtures & hardware throughout. Chandelier tops versatile living or dining rm. Premium granite counter tops line kitchen w smooth cook top range & walk-in pantry. Abundant storage in multiple walk-in closets upstairs & down. Split master bedroom features sleek high-contrast tile & walk-in closet. Loft game room offers ent niche. Extended patio overlooks big grass play area wrapping around backyard. Garage with workbench & full size utility room. Ring doorbell & electronic combination door locks add security. Walk to jog_bike trails along community pond & just a block from community swim pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Chalkstone Drive have any available units?
308 Chalkstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Chalkstone Drive have?
Some of 308 Chalkstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Chalkstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Chalkstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Chalkstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Chalkstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 308 Chalkstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Chalkstone Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Chalkstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Chalkstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Chalkstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 308 Chalkstone Drive has a pool.
Does 308 Chalkstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Chalkstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Chalkstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Chalkstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

