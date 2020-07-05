308 Chalkstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spectacular updated 4 bedroom home is move-in ready! Wood floors, just installed carpet, fresh paint + satin nickel fixtures & hardware throughout. Chandelier tops versatile living or dining rm. Premium granite counter tops line kitchen w smooth cook top range & walk-in pantry. Abundant storage in multiple walk-in closets upstairs & down. Split master bedroom features sleek high-contrast tile & walk-in closet. Loft game room offers ent niche. Extended patio overlooks big grass play area wrapping around backyard. Garage with workbench & full size utility room. Ring doorbell & electronic combination door locks add security. Walk to jog_bike trails along community pond & just a block from community swim pool.