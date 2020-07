Amenities

Live the good life in this spacious home located in an established neighborhood close to I-30, shopping and Downtown Fort Worth. Great open concept for entertaining continues out onto the extended back patio. This home features generous sized bedrooms with adequate walk-in closet space. The Kitchen is complete with an island and a walk-in pantry. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system and a wood burning fireplace. Make an appointment today to show this like new home!