305 Willow Oak Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

305 Willow Oak Drive

305 Willow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Willow Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
305 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 305 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Willow Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 305 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Willow Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Willow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

