Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
305 Flowering Plum Lane
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:33 PM

305 Flowering Plum Lane

305 Flowering Plum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Flowering Plum Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have any available units?
305 Flowering Plum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 305 Flowering Plum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Flowering Plum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Flowering Plum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Flowering Plum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane offer parking?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not offer parking.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Flowering Plum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Flowering Plum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

