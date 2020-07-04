All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3040 Portales Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3040 Portales Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3040 Portales Drive

3040 Portales Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3040 Portales Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRICK HOME ON CORNER LOT IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. MATURE TREES; COVERED RV PARKING; UPDATED KITCHEN OPEN TO VAULTED. FAMILY ROOM AND DINING. WELL KEPT HOME. EASY ACCESS TO I-30, 820, AND SHOPPING MALL. 18 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Portales Drive have any available units?
3040 Portales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Portales Drive have?
Some of 3040 Portales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Portales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Portales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Portales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Portales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3040 Portales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Portales Drive offers parking.
Does 3040 Portales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Portales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Portales Drive have a pool?
No, 3040 Portales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Portales Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Portales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Portales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Portales Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University