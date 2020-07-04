3040 Portales Drive

BRICK HOME ON CORNER LOT IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. MATURE TREES; COVERED RV PARKING; UPDATED KITCHEN OPEN TO VAULTED. FAMILY ROOM AND DINING. WELL KEPT HOME. EASY ACCESS TO I-30, 820, AND SHOPPING MALL. 18 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
